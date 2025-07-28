London Welsh Centre Names First New Female President in 100 Years

The trustees of The London Welsh Centre Trust have announced the appointment of Nan Williams, founder and Group Chief Executive of Four Agency Worldwide, as the new President of the London Welsh Centre (LWC).

“Nan is a trail‑blazer whose global communications expertise will super‑charge the Centre’s next chapter,” said Richard Saunders, Chair of Trustees. “Her entrepreneurial drive and deep commitment to Wales make her the perfect partner as we prepare to reimagine the building and widen our impact.”

Williams becomes only the Centre’s second female President since the role was first held by Dame Margaret Lloyd George in the 1920s. She steps into the position at a pivotal moment, as the charity readies a multi‑million‑pound capital campaign to make its historic home on Gray’s Inn Road fully accessible and fit for the 21st century.

“The London Welsh Centre is a cultural beacon for anyone who feels the pull of Wales from across the border,” said Nan Williams. “I’m honoured to help unlock its full potential — turning our brilliant plans into action, working with partners to galvanise the diaspora, and ensuring the Centre is here for the next 90 years and beyond.”

Founded in 1937, the Centre will celebrate the 90th anniversary of its landmark building in two years in 2027. Under Williams’ presidency the charity will: