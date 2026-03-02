‘London is a Gateway Connecting Welsh Businesses to Global Conversations’

Why is it important for Welsh businesses to be visible at Wales Week London?

For Mauve, being here is about standing side by side with other Welsh organisations and saying clearly: we are here, we are global, and we are proud of where we come from.

Everywhere I go with our business, I proudly say I’m from Wales. In the past, that sometimes-required explanation. More and more frequently, it doesn’t and that change means something. Wales Week London plays an important role in that growing visibility. It helps put Wales on the map and at tables that influence investment, policy, and international trade.

Building bridges between Wales and London matters because London is a gateway. It connects Welsh businesses to wider networks, larger markets, and global conversations. When Welsh organisations show up confidently in London, they are amplifying their identities and showcasing the fact that they have lots to offer.

How can Welsh businesses build bridges outside of Wales more widely?

I think the first step for Welsh businesses that want to connect outside of Wales is to establish a consistent and confident presence. You can’t build relationships from behind a desk alone. It’s about being present in the markets you want to grow into, and learning and listening as much as you can.

I would also recommend partnering with organisations and networks that already have roots in those markets. At Mauve, we still work with some in-country partners we met decades ago – we've had the same accounting partner in Germany since the early 2000s, for example – because they’ve proven their reliability and we’ve learnt a lot from each other. There's that old saying – no one is an island: you can’t succeed globally when you’re isolated, so attend networking events, form alliances and partnerships, and invest in your relationships.

What are the key challenges Welsh businesses face when expanding into international markets?

For Welsh businesses expanding abroad, the first challenge is navigating international rules and compliance. Going global means figuring out different tax and employment frameworks in every country you're operating in. For companies coming from countries like Wales, setting up in a very different legal and fiscal landscape like the UAE, for example, can be a shock to the system without the right expertise and support behind you. We opened our first Dubai office twenty years ago this year, and I want to pay forward what I’ve learnt to other Welsh businesses.

Welsh companies also face limited access to resources and capacity to scale. Welsh businesses often tell me they’ve got amazing products and ideas, but have limited budgets and infrastructure, which can make it hard to invest in international sales, marketing, and operations when they’re already stretched at home. I think there’s also sometimes a lack of confidence to show how great our business ideas really are; being humble is a good trait, but sometimes that can hold us back from believing we can perform on a global scale.

Success overseas requires a lot of hard work in terms of building relationships with new partners and clients. To do this, you need to have good insight into local customer needs and networks, something many businesses find hard to establish without experience or trusted partners on the ground. Events like Wales Week help to open doors for Welsh businesses to showcase their offerings while creating new connections, which lead to opportunities.

What advice would you give Welsh companies about starting their international journey?

My advice would be to be ambitious, but be prepared. Going global isn’t about planting your flag in the ground of another country, it means really understanding the place, the people, and the local laws that govern your operations there.

Start with clarity on your purpose and your proposition. What makes you distinct as a Welsh business? Then lean into that. Our heritage of resilience, innovation and integrity travels really well.

And I would also say, don’t try to do it alone. International growth is a team sport. Surround yourself with the right partners who can help you build solid foundations from day one. I have always approached Mauve’s expansion with a healthy attitude towards risk; I’ve never let fear hold me back, but I’ve made sure I have the right support and preparation to give that confidence a grounding.

Above all, enjoy it. Mauve turns thirty this year — something I’m very proud of, particularly at a time when many businesses don’t last as long as they once did. That longevity comes down in part to our willingness to diversify internationally and go where the work is. Expanding globally has created real opportunity for us, and I’m grateful for that. I have genuinely enjoyed every moment of the journey.

What role does Mauve play in supporting that international bridge-building?

At Mauve, we pride ourselves on being bridge-builders. We remove the barriers that can make international expansion feel overwhelming, whether that’s navigating employment law, or setting up overseas teams and ensuring compliance across borders.

We give Welsh businesses the confidence to step into new markets without losing momentum or control. But more than that, we champion them. We take pride in seeing Welsh organisations thrive globally, and when they succeed overseas, they bring Wales with them.

Helping Wales to compete as a key player on the global stage something we feel very strongly about. It’s one of the reasons we’re proud to be a sponsor of Team Wales; I’m very excited to see our athletes represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games in July and demonstrate what we’re capable of. Through that bridge being built, we’ve learnt more about the sector and begun supporting other sports organisations with their international projects – it's a symbiotic relationship.

What global opportunities do you currently see for Welsh businesses?

There has never been a better time for Welsh businesses to think about expanding internationally. The world is more connected than ever, and technology allows even smaller organisations to operate globally from the start.

We’re seeing huge opportunities in emerging markets, in renewable energy, in AI, in life sciences, in medical technology, in advanced manufacturing – sectors where Wales already punches above its weight. We recently opened a new office in Kenya with a local team as a gateway to support our growing operations across Africa; it’s a diverse collection of markets where our clients are seeing a lot of innovation and momentum.

And there’s a growing appetite globally for authentic businesses led by core values. Businesses from Wales have powerful stories to tell, so when we show up confidently on the world stage, there are plenty of ears waiting to listen.

What advice would you give to Welsh companies looking to build international bridges over the next few years?

My advice would be to think long-term. International growth takes time and real commitment. Invest in relationships, invest in understanding new cultures, and don’t skimp on compliance – make sure you get that right from the start.

Thinking long-term also means linking in with other Welsh businesses and collaborating. When Welsh businesses support one another, when we create that collective ‘Welsh noise’, opportunities follow. Conversations turn into partnerships, and partnerships turn into sustainable global growth.

Lastly, be proud of who you are. Our identity carries weight, resilience, creativity, community. When we lean into that and tell our story well, we stand out. Every time a Welsh business succeeds abroad, it strengthens the bridge for the next one to cross.