Locit Appoints New Operations Director to Drive Digital Transformation

Locit, a leading manufacturer of steel lockers and innovative storage solutions, is embarking on the next phase of its digital transformation with the appointment of a new operations director.

Sarah Mooney is set to drive operational excellence by harnessing cutting-edge technology and data analytics, heralding a transformative new chapter for the company.

With decades of experience in manufacturing, logistics, and operational leadership, Sarah has a proven track record of optimising complex processes across prominent UK businesses, including Hovis, Matalan, and IKO. Her expertise includes Lean Six Sigma methodologies, data-driven decision-making, and large-scale production management.

“My vision for Locit is to transform its operational landscape by effectively utilising data to drive efficiencies and optimise performance,” said Sarah. “There is significant potential within the current technology and workforce. I aim to harness these capabilities to their fullest extent, ensuring every aspect of operations is data-driven and performance-focused.”

Sarah emphasises a hands-on approach to leadership, prioritising team engagement and cross-functional collaboration. Since joining in January, she has already commenced a comprehensive review of operational processes, working closely with department leaders to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.

The Deeside company, led by Richard Williams, occupies 64,000 square feet and is in its third year of operation. In 2024, it invested in advanced digital design technology, which doubled production and reduced waste by 60%.

The fully automated factory utilises advanced sheet metal machinery for seamless production runs, bespoke orders, and R&D.

In her new role, Sarah’s leadership will concentrate on enhancing data capture from existing systems, utilising technology for better decision-making, and nurturing a culture of continuous improvement.

Sarah said:

“Richard’s energy, people engagement, and transparency regarding what he wants to achieve with the business attracted me to this role. His approach to putting people at the heart of operational success resonates with mine. I believe employee engagement, training, and empowerment will be key focus areas as we work to create a culture of excellence and innovation.”

Commenting on Sarah’s appointment, Richard Williams, CEO of Locit, said: