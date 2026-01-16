Locals Invited to Help Shape New Summer Food Festival in Bute Park

Cardiff locals are being encouraged to help shape the line up and menu for a brand new food festival coming to Cardiff this summer.

Founded in Bristol in 2024, Feast On is an independent food festival celebrating the very best of food, drink and local culture across the South West. Now entering its third year, the festival continues to grow, bringing people together through a shared love of exceptional food, community spirit and independent talent.

This summer will see the launch of Feast On Cardiff.

A celebration of independent restaurants, traders, artisan makers and producers, and local talent, Feast On Cardiff will run from Friday 29th to Sunday 31st May 2026 at Bute Park.

Recommendations are now open via the Feast On Cardiff ‘shape the menu' submission form.

Feast On Cardiff will spotlight much-loved local favourites, welcoming local producers from across the region, as well as a curated selection of standout makers and producers from wider Wales, highlighting the exceptional quality, creativity and craft found across the country.

Visitors can expect live music, open-fire cooking, a banqueting area, wine tasting, a cookery school, axe throwing, chef demonstrations, and talks on food sustainability.

Festival Director James Haggart said:

“Following the success of Feast On in Bristol, I could not be more excited to bring the festival to Cardiff. The city has an outstanding independent food scene and this feels like the perfect place for the next chapter of Feast On. We cannot wait to collaborate with and celebrate the local chefs, producers and hospitality talent that make Cardiff such an exciting food city.”

A limited run of presale tickets for Feast On Cardiff will go on sale on 30th January, offering early access to the festival at the lowest available price, with tickets starting from £8. Sign up for early access at cardiff.feaston.co.uk