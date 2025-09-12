Local Voices Shape Future of £25m Health and Wellbeing Hub in Newport

A University of South Wales (USW) research project has brought local voices to the heart of plans for a flagship £25 million Health and Wellbeing Centre in Newport.

Commissioned by 19 Hills Community Interest Company and supported by funding from the USW Civic Activity Fund and Newport City Council, the study explored how residents could act as ‘community-anchored researchers’, helping shape services from the start of the process.

The 19 Hills Health and Wellbeing Centre, funded by the Welsh Government, brings together two GP practices, NHS community services, and Newport City Council support under one roof. It opened at the start of 2025.

Led by Dr Juping Yu and Professor Roiyah Saltus, the project recruited and trained community members to run focus groups and interviews with neighbours, gathering honest and detailed feedback on the centre’s proposed design, services, and environment.

Dr Yu said:

“The 19 Hills Health and Wellbeing Centre is much more than a GP surgery. It’s designed as a hub for health, wellbeing, advice, and community life. By training residents to lead conversations, we were able to reach people who might not normally speak up and make sure their priorities are heard.”

Suggestions from the participants included an on-site pharmacy, minor injury care, youth clubs, spaces for older people to socialise, and improved public transport access. Across all groups there was a strong call for shorter waiting times, a user-friendly appointment system, privacy at reception, and culturally sensitive interactions.

The research also found that locals want the centre to be lively and inclusive, offering activities, clubs, and events for people of all ages and faiths. Importantly, they stressed that listening is only the first step and action is needed to address concerns and maintain trust.

Professor Saltus said:

“This project shows the power of meaningful engagement. By embedding community-anchored researchers into the process, we’ve not only gathered invaluable insights for the 19 Hills Centre but created a model that can be used across Wales to co-design services with the people they are for.”

Dr Jonny Currie, General Practitioner, said: