Local Suppliers Invited to Free ‘Meet the Buyer’ Event in Swansea

Businesses are being invited to a free Meet the Buyer event hosted by Swansea Council in partnership with construction company Andrew Scott Ltd.

The event takes place on Tuesday September 30 from 8:30am to 11am at the Mercure Hotel in Swansea.

It will give suppliers across a wide range of trades the chance to connect with Andrew Scott Ltd and learn more about opportunities on two city projects.

The first scheme focuses on the restoration of historic engine houses and other heritage structures at Hafod Morfa Copperworks, a landmark development within the overall Lower Swansea Valley project.

The second is the creation of a new office development in the area of the former St David’s Shopping Centre, which is part of the wider regeneration of the site being led by the council in partnership with regeneration experts Urban Splash.

Suppliers from trades including masonry, scaffolding, flooring, glazing, landscaping, electrical, and mechanical services – among many others – are encouraged to attend.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local suppliers to get directly involved in Swansea’s ongoing regeneration story. “Working with trusted local businesses not only supports our local economy, but it also ensures the skills and expertise of the region are at the heart of these landmark projects. “I’d encourage as many suppliers as possible to come along and explore the opportunities on offer.”

Attendance is free, but spaces are limited.

Head here to book your place at the Meet the Buyer event: https://wales.business-events.org.uk/en/events/andrew-scott-ltd-join-us-for-our-meet-the-buyer-event/