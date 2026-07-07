Local News Fund Aims to Target Trusted Journalism and ‘News Deserts’

Local news outlets can now bid for a share of up to £12 million in government funding over the next two years.

The initiative aims to ensure communities can continue to benefit from trusted, high-quality local journalism, the UK Government said.

Part of ‘Amplify: The Local Media Action Plan’, the Fund will provide £6 million in 2026/27 and up to a further £6 million in 2027/28, which will help ensure the long-term provision of high-quality local news by enabling organisations to continue innovating towards a digital and sustainable future.

The majority of the 2026/27 Fund will be awarded to local news outlets in print, online, or independent local TV and radio stations, through a competitive bidding process, with £125,000 the maximum available to a single organisation. The funding can be used to invest in the tools and services – such as apps or innovative use of multimedia channels – needed for sustainable innovation which can help local media tap into new or younger audiences and generate new sources of revenue.

The remainder of the Fund will be allocated through a separate bidding process and is reserved for organisations which are developing the infrastructure that can benefit the industry as a whole, with bids allowed up to £275,000.

Evidence shows that up to 37 local authority districts now have no print, online, TV or radio outlet dedicated specifically to that area – leaving as many as 4.4 million citizens in local ‘news deserts’, which disproportionately occur in the most deprived urban areas.

In the second year of the Fund, £1 million will be dedicated to tackling these local news deserts in collaboration with key community stakeholders, to revive or establish a local news presence in areas of need. This will help address news inequality, as local news closures disproportionately affect deprived urban districts, while new enterprises are concentrated in more affluent communities.

Subject to availability, up to a further £5 million in 2027/28 will provide continued support for the financial sustainability and innovation of the sector.

To qualify for local news outlet funding, prospective bidders must be able to demonstrate a track record in the provision of local news to audiences in England or Wales.

Media Minister Ian Murray MP said:

“Local media is a cornerstone of our civic life and when it declines, communities lose access to accurate information, scrutiny of decision-makers and a vital local voice. That’s why we’re launching the Local News Fund – with up to £12 million available over the next two years, it marks an important step towards securing the future of local media across the UK. “I encourage local news organisations, publishers and innovators to come forward with ambitious proposals that will help to strengthen local media for the long term, ensuring communities continue to benefit from high-quality, trusted local reporting.”

Polly Curtis, Co-Chair of the Local News Fund Steering Board, said:

“Strong local news creates stronger communities. This £6 million fund is an investment in civic life, democracy and the trusted journalism that helps bring people together. “We encourage everyone who is working in local news to put forward their most innovative ideas to help build shared resilience for the future for local journalism.”

Jeremy Clifford, Co-Chair of the Local News Fund Steering Board, said:

“The local news industry has a track record of innovating and responding to the many challenges it has faced down the years. However, often those innovations fail to get off the ground because they cannot be funded. “We strongly believe this fund can help to ignite that innovative thinking and be the catalyst for delivering some exciting and imaginative experiments.”

Laura Davison, NUJ General Secretary, said: