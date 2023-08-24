Local Housebuilder Raises £65k for Young Lives vs Cancer

South Wales housebuilder, Barratt Developments, has announced the grand total figure raised for its 2022-23 Charity of the Year, Young Lives vs Cancer — an impressive £65,300.

Fundraising activity included golf days, bake sales and a 42-kilometre team hike along the Wales Coast Path — all in aid of the charity supporting children, young people and their families facing a cancer diagnosis.

Now, Barratt will continue its support for those living with a terminal illness in Wales — confirming Marie Curie as its 2023-24 Charity of the Year, as chosen by the housebuilder’s employees.

Appointing Marie Curie was deeply personal for Peter Ballantyne, Senior Land Manager for Barratt Homes South Wales — who tragically lost his wife, Lara, to breast cancer last year.

Peter and his colleagues are therefore striving to prevent future families from experiencing the same pain and loss caused by cancer — and ensure as many patients as possible in Wales have access to the end-of-life care they deserve.

Peter said:

“Dealing with terminal illness is an experience no family should have to endure. However, I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to channel my personal loss into meaningful action. “Whether it’s via a sponsored run, a coffee morning or a dress-down day in the office — we’re proud to be contributing to a charity that’s making a real difference to the lives of cancer patients and their families — all in memory of Lara.”

The charity partnership was officially announced at Barratt Developments’ annual divisional conference on Friday — with an initial £15,000 donation made by the housebuilder.

Nurses from Marie Curie also attended the event — talking to Barratt’s employees about the charity’s work throughout communities in Wales, and how funds raised will help make a real difference to those living with terminal illnesses.

Senior Community Fundraiser for Marie Curie in Wales, Victoria Hardy, said: “We are extremely grateful to have secured a charity partnership with Barratt Homes. This amazing support will go a long way in helping us continue to support people with a terminal illness, and their loved ones, at end of life.”

Barratt Developments Marketing Manager and Charity Champion, Lewis Allwood, said: