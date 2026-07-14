Local Food Partnership Recognised as Example of Good Practice

A local food partnership helping to create a more sustainable, resilient and fair food system across North Wales has been recognised by the Welsh Government and Food Sense Wales as an example of good practice.

Cogog – made up of Coginio (Cook) and Gogledd (North) – is a Denbighshire Local Food Partnership and network that brings together community food groups, organisations and local partners to support projects that improve access to healthy, affordable and sustainable food. Its members include community cafés, allotments, food pantries, community fridges, growers and other local food initiatives.

Cogog has been selected as a case study highlighting the positive impact local food partnerships can have on communities, producers and the wider food system. The partnership also features as part of a wider North Wales collaborative project case study, recognising the strength of partnership working across the region.

As part of the recognition, Food Sense Wales has produced reports and short films showcasing the work being delivered through Cogog and the wider North Wales collaboration. The resources highlight how organisations, communities and stakeholders are working together to improve access to healthy, sustainable and locally produced food.

The recognition comes as Cogog celebrates another important milestone with the launch of its new website, providing a dedicated online presence for the partnership and making it easier for residents, organisations and partners to find out more about its work.

Nikki Renshaw, Partnerships Development Officer for Denbighshire County Council, said:

“Since Cogog was launched in March 2024, we have worked hard to support local organisations that are making a real difference in their communities. Through the partnership, more than £380,000 in grant funding has been administered to support a wide range of local food initiatives, helping groups to improve access to healthy, affordable and sustainable food. “We are proud to have around 80 community food groups as members of the Cogog network. The strength of the partnership lies in bringing people together, sharing knowledge and creating opportunities for communities to access funding and support. It is fantastic to see the impact these projects are having across the county, and we look forward to building on this success in the future.”

Councillor Rhys Thomas, Denbighshire County Council's Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said: