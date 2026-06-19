Local Contractors Invited to Find Out About New Nature Recovery Framework

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is inviting local contractors and suppliers to attend a series of Meet the Buyer events ahead of the launch of a new eight-year framework for practical conservation, access and land management work.

The framework has been developed by the Authority’s Nature Recovery team, with procurement guidance from Barcud Shared Services, and is expected to go live on Sell2Wales at the end of July.

Before the tender is launched, three events will give potential suppliers the chance to meet officers from the Authority, Barcud Shared Services and Business Wales, find out more about the framework and receive guidance on the application process.

The framework will cover a wide range of work across the National Park, including fencing, vegetation and tree work, invasive non-native species management, ecology, access structures such as bridges, gates, stiles and signposts, plant work, machinery maintenance and timber procurement.

The Meet the Buyer events will take place at Oriel y Parc, St Davids, from 9am-12pm and Maenclochog Village Hall from 1pm-4pm on Tuesday 15 July, followed by an all-day event in the Preseli Suite at Llanion Park, Pembroke Dock, on Wednesday 22 July.

The framework is intended to make it easier for the Authority to work with suitably qualified suppliers on projects that support nature recovery, access and conservation across the National Park.

Tom Iggledon, Contracts and Technical Officer at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said:

“We know that tender processes can sometimes feel daunting, particularly for smaller businesses or suppliers who may not have applied for this kind of work before. “These events are a chance to ask questions, understand what will be required and find out whether the framework could be a good fit for the services they provide.”

For more information about the Meet the Buyer events, email cath@barcudsharedservices.org.uk or tomi@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.