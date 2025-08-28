Local Children Shape Designs for New Hailey Park Sports Facility

More than 180 local school children have helped to shape designs for a new sport and games facility in Hailey Park.

The new facility forms part of a wider £2 million programme of Neighbourhood Renewal Schemes being delivered in communities across Cardiff this financial year.

Designed to be as inclusive as possible, the new facility features a practice area for football, hockey, calisthenics, rugby, netball and cricket. A central circle contains a half-court basketball area, volleyball markings and a space for football. A ‘catch-up’ area, with seating and a table-tennis table provides a separate space, away from active games and sport.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lee Bridgeman said:

“This is about creating a space that works for everyone. These designs have been directly influenced by what local children have told us they want, alongside the views of the wider community. They offer a much wider range of different activities to enjoy and represent a significant upgrade to the park’s existing facilities. “Our Neighbourhood Renewal Scheme programme is a vital part of our vision for a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Cardiff and our commitment to building more vibrant communities across Cardiff. Proposed by local ward members, they reflect the priorities of local residents and deliver real improvements to public spaces.”

Funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Scheme, the new facility will replace the existing concrete games area in the park.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke said:

“I’m really excited to see these plans for Hailey Park become reality. After some well-documented issues, being able to ensure opportunities for play in the park are maintained and deliver a new facility that offers so much more than is currently available for local children to enjoy, is a really positive outcome. “Traditional games areas tend to primarily appeal to boys, so it’s fantastic that so many girls, as well as boys, shared their views with us, so that we could design a facility that will meet their needs as well, and is as safe and inclusive as possible.”

In order to balance the needs of all members of the community, and following assessment by independent acoustic engineers, the new facility will be located between the children’s play area and the tennis courts, approximately 50 metres from residential homes.

The existing Multi-Use Games area will remain open until the new facility has been completed. It will then be removed and returned to grass, ensuring no loss of green space.