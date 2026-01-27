Local Businesses Invited to Meet the Buyer Event for Wind Farm

Naturalis is hosting a Meet the Buyer event for local businesses and suppliers interested in the delivery of Mynydd Fforch Dwm Wind Farm.

Mynydd Fforch Dwm Wind Farm is a development of up to six turbines near Tonmawr in Neath Port Talbot Council area.

The plans are being brought forward by Naturalis – a joint venture between Nadara and REG Power Management. The two are renewable energy companies powering millions of homes across the UK and Europe. The plans were consented by the Welsh Government in December 2024.

Naturalis is planning to build the wind farm over the next two years, beginning in spring 2026. The wind farm will be capable of producing approximately 30MW of energy, serving 25,000 homes per year.

Naturalis are inviting local suppliers and contractors who could help during construction and operation, as well as hiring workers from the local area wherever possible.

Naturalis said it was specifically looking for suppliers and contractors to provide the following:

Enabling works (diggers, dumpers, drilling)

Surveying

Site clearance

Traffic management

Security

Waste management

Machine and vehicle maintenance services

Accommodation and welfare

Fencing

Road construction

Concreters

Rebar fixers

Electricians

Carpenters

Stone and building materials

Signage and lighting

Catering

Karen Watt from Naturalis said:

“We’re looking forward to meeting the local community again to discuss how Mynydd Fforch Dwm Wind Farm can deliver real benefits over the coming years. This project has the potential to boost Welsh businesses, strengthen local supply chains, and support community priorities – and we want to hear directly from possible supplier and contractors on how we can work together to make the greatest impact.”

The event is taking place from 1-4pm on 10 February at Towers Hotel and Spa, Ashleigh Terrace, Swansea SA10 6JL. Interested businesses and suppliers can sign up to attend the event here.