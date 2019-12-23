Local Businesses Ensure ‘Everyone Deserves a Xmas’ Ethos Rings True

A dozen businesses have demonstarted their generosity in the season of goodwill by raising more than £5,000 to ensure that more than 100 families will get the Christmas they deserve.

The money will be used to make and deliver more than 100 Christmas hampers containing all the ingredients for a Christmas dinner and more, to individuals and families who, for a variety of reasons, could not otherwise afford a good Christmas.

The initiative was kickstarted by Carolyn Harris, the former MP for Swansea East, who was raising money for 50 hampers but knew this would not be enough to help all the families in need.

She initially asked Neath-based van leasing and van contract hire company Low Cost Vans to help with the delivery of the hampers. In addition, the company agreed to help raise more funds; they combined forces with Carolyn and persuaded 11 more local companies to rally around.

The companies that contributed are: Arena Racing Company (which owns Chepstow and Ffos Las racecourses), ASW Property Services, Budget Carpets, Castell Howell Foods, Happy Home Furnishers, Low Cost Vans, Morgans Hotel, Neath Round Table, SA1 Solutions, Studentdigz, Thrifty Car Rental, Vodafone and Yellow Star Trading.

The Christmas Hampers will be delivered by Swansea City legend Lee Trundle and vans powered by Low Cost Vans on Thursday December 19. The families that will benefit come from a mixture of referrals by social services, food banks, the police and other bodies.

Rod Lloyd, managing director of Low Cost Vans, said:

“Everyone deserves a Christmas and we were delighted to be able to help Carolyn with this initiative. For a wide range of reasons there are some families out there not otherwise able to relax and celebrate a fulfilling Christmas day. We believe in this initiative and we cannot thank the other 11 businesses that have contributed enough.”

Carolyn Harris said: