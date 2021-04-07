Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Local Business Shortlisted for Multiple Awards

Tiny Toes Ballet Bridgend & Vale of Glamorgan runs children's ballet dance classes that are adventure-themed and focus on learning through dance, in a fun, supportive and encouraging environment. Classes are offered across the Bridgend & Vale area, and pre-covid almost 200 young dancers enjoyed their weekly classes.

The local dance school, run by Jessica Barnes, has been shortlisted as a finalist in not one, but two prestigious awards within the kids activity sector:

  • finalist in the “Franchise of the Year” category at the Wales Children's Activities and Services Awards.
  • finalist in the “Start Up Business” category at the Club Hub Awards.

The Wales Children's Activities and Services Awards are the only dedicated awarding body for the children's activity sector in Wales. Club Hub is a UK-wide kids activity directory. Both awards celebrate excellence in the children's activities sector.

Along with most businesses in the childrens activity sector, the local Tiny Toes dance school has been significantly impacted by closures throughout the last year, and despite this the business has demonstrated resilience and adaptability to continue doing what they love.

Miss Jess says

“I am incredibly excited and slightly overwhelmed to be a finalist at two Awards that recognise the work undertaken by activity providers for the benefit of children and families. The business has had to pivot and adapt multiple times over the last year to ensure children can still enjoy the magic of tiny toes even in times of chaos. This news is very rewarding and a much-needed injection of positivity after what has been an incredibly difficult period.”.

The next stage in the process is for the expert judging panels to select their winners later this year.

