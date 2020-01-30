Local Accountancy Firm Presents Cheque to Charity Maggie’s

Leading accountant Bevan Buckland LLP is well known for their work within the local community. Their fundraising efforts provide vital funds for their selected charities. Following their announcement that Maggie’s had been chosen as the Firms of the year 2019, the team at Bevan Buckland LLP had been busy raising essential funds.

Laura Throne, Alex Powell, Abby Thomas, Harmony McCarthy and Georgia King were just some of the team members instrumental in raising funds and awareness for Maggie’s over the course of last year. They gathered together along with representatives from Maggie’s to present a cheque for £3,581.68.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the staff at Bevan Buckland for raising such a fantastic amount for Maggie’s Swansea. Their efforts will allow us to continue to develop our unique, high quality programme of support to help people with cancer and their families and friends across South West Wales,” said Sarah Hughes, Centre Head at Maggie’s Swansea.

Maggie’s does some incredible work in local communities across the country, providing practical, emotional and social support for the people and families affected by cancer. Their Swansea centre, based within Singleton Hospital on Sketty Lane, provides friendly and professional help with all matters. The centre also hosts a range of classes, workshops and events for people with cancer and their loved ones.

“I first nominated Maggie’s due to a personal connection. As a family, we’ve benefitted tremendously from the support and education Maggie’s give to not just the individual going through cancer but also to the family as a whole. I did not expect us to raise this much, so to have raised more than enough for the centre to run for a day makes me very proud to work at Bevan Buckland LLP. I would like to thank all the colleagues who have helped to raise funds for Maggie’s throughout the year,” said Alex Powell, Audit Senior at Bevan Buckland LLP.

Bevan Buckland LLP support charities in the wider community by giving all staff a charity day, to fundraise, raise awareness, give their time or all of the above in the name of any charity of their choice. If any charities would like to benefit from these charity days, they can simply get in touch with Bevan Buckland LLP direct.