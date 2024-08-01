Llyn Cowlyd Sees Waterside Home Values Surge by 13.1% in Past Year

New data has revealed that UK house prices near lakes, lochs, and reservoirs are growing at more than double the rate of the wider UK average.

The biggest waterside price growth has been recorded in Wales where the value of homes located close to Llyn Cowlyd have grown by 13.1% over the past 12 months to reach a current average price of £206,764.

The data released by Yopa has analysed the annual house price change (May 2023 – May 2024) for properties located within arm’s reach of 38 of the UK’s major lakes, lochs, and reservoirs* to see how fresh water property performance compares to that of the wider UK market.

Between May 2023 and May 2024, the average UK house price grew from £278,941 to £285,201 – an annual increase of 2.2%.

Yopa’s analysis reveals that homes located next to lakes, lochs, and reservoirs have wildly outperformed this national performance with an average growth rate of 5.5% – more than double that of the general UK market. The average lakeside property has seen its value rise from £213,384 to £224,134.

By Scotland’s Loch Shin, prices have grown by 12.9% to hit an average of £182,331, and prices next to Scotland’s Loch Awe have increased by 11%.

The remainder of the top ten lakes, lochs, and reservoirs to have seen the highest annual price growth is a list dominated by locations in Wales.

Llyn Brenig has seen a price increase of 10.7%, followed by England’s Coniston Water (10.5%), Lake Vyrnwy (9.6%), Llangorse Lake (9.5%), Clywedog (9.5%), England’s Derwentwater (7.9%), and Llyn Cwellyn (7.9%).

Despite the strong price boost that comes with living lakeside, three of the 38 lakes, lochs, and reservoirs studied by Yopa have actually seen prices fall in the past year.

They are Llyn Celyn (-2.8%) and Llyn Tegid (-2.8%), both in Wales, followed by Derwent Reservoir in England (-2.7%).

Yopa’s National Franchise Director, Steve Anderson, commented: