Lloyds Bank Strengthens Team in Wales

Lloyds Bank has strengthened its support for businesses in Wales with five new hires, including three Area Directors.

Samantha Noble joins the bank’s Cardiff and Hereford team as an Area Director supporting SMEs, from her previous role as an Area Director in the bank’s team in Swansea. She brings more than two decades’ experience to the role, having worked with businesses across the region since joining Lloyds Bank in 1998. The Cardiff and Hereford team also welcomes James Weaver as a Relationship Manager.

In Mid and South West Wales, Helena Warne is taking on the role of Area Director. Helena has been part of the Lloyds Bank team for more than 20 years and previously spent seven years in the bank’s Invoice Finance team.

Craig Baldwin will become Area Director for Lloyds’ Real Estate team across Wales and the West Midlands, providing specialist expertise for local businesses in the construction, housing and property development sectors. Firms will also benefit from the experience of Suzanne Rees who joins the Real Estate team as a Relationship Manager.

Meanwhile, James Green joins the bank’s specialist Healthcare team as a Relationship Manager to offer specific guidance to businesses including dental practices, pharmacies, and veterinary practices in the region.

The new appointments will all report into Amanda Dorel, regional director for Wales at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking. She said: