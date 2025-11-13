BNW High Res Logo_white
13 November 2025

PAppointments

Lloyds Appoints New Area Director for SME Banking in Wales

Lloyds has appointed Nathan Morgan as Area Director for SME banking in Wales.

Originally from South Wales, Nathan brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, including seven years at Lloyds. In his most recent role as Asset Finance Area Director for the South West and South East, Nathan helped businesses invest in capital equipment and drive sustainability initiatives. Under his leadership, the regions saw asset finance lending grow by 37% year-on-year, enabling businesses to invest without disrupting cashflow.

Before joining Lloyds, Nathan held commercial banking positions at Santander and HSBC, with a 12-year specialism in asset finance, giving him deep insight into the challenges and opportunities facing Welsh businesses as they look to expand.

Nathan Morgan, Area Director for Wales at Lloyds, said:

“This move brings me back to my roots in South Wales, a region I care deeply about. I'm very excited to work with the team here and support local businesses as they pursue their growth ambitions.

 

“I aim to make sure we're providing the right support to help Welsh SMEs drive real growth. That means getting out to meet businesses, understanding what they need, and making sure we're delivering practical solutions that help them move quickly when opportunities arise.”

Dave Atkinson, Regional Director for Wales, said:

“We're delighted to welcome Nathan to this role. He has a proven track record of delivering growth while helping businesses make strategic investments, which highlights exactly the practical, results-focused approach Welsh businesses are looking for.

 

“Nathan's commercial understanding of how businesses operate in Wales means he brings both expertise and genuine commitment to the region. He joins us at an exciting time as we strengthen our team here to better support Welsh businesses with their growth ambitions.”

Nathan's appointment is part of wider team growth in the region, with Lloyds strengthening its support for Welsh businesses. Joshua Williams has recently secured a new role to manage a manufacturing portfolio, while Gemma Adams has been promoted to relationship manager.

