Llanwrtyd Wells Serves Up Plenty of Variety in 2026 Events Programme

A series of events has been unveiled to help attract more visitors to the small Mid Wales town of Llanwrtyd Wells which has developed an international reputation for unusual challenges.

Everything from next month’s Man versus Horse race and a Bogathlon – a wet sprint style mini triathlon – to the famous World Bogsnorkelling Championships and Drovers Walks are planned between June and the end of the year.

The action kicks off with the Welsh Open Stoneskimming Championships at Abernant Lake on Sunday, May 24, starting at 10.30am, with more than 50 entries already registered.

Then it’s the Man v Horse race, with Cambrian Training Company, Trailhead Fine Foods, NB Consortium and Race Rewards as sponsors, on Saturday, June 13. Television crews from Japan and Wales are expected to cover the race this year.

Entries for runners and riders are full, but spectators are welcome for the race which starts at 11am from the town centre. There’s also a mid-race viewing area to cheer on the competitors.

June 20 sees the Drovers Walks, which follows routes taken by the drovers of yesteryear.

August is a busy month, beginning with the Summer Cider Cycle and MTB Chariot racing on August 15. The noon-competitive cycle ride follows marked routes across the countryside and is suitable for riders of all standards, but there are special sections for the more experienced.

Started in 2013, the event is Green Events’ response to those who enjoyed the concept of the Real Ale Wobble held in November, but who didn't like drinking real ale.

The MTB Chariot racing is for three person teams – one charioteer and two on mountain bikes replacing the horses. Special chariots, built using traditional, ancient Roman mild steel, vulcanised rubber and welding techniques, have been commissioned for the event and will race against each other and the clock to determine this year's world champions

According to the organiser, Green Events, the winning team has to “demonstrate exceptional skill and courage” and will need to “co-ordinate and co-operate fully as a single unit to overcome all challengers”.

This race is expected to attract around 10 teams and bikes are provided free of charge for this event. Entries at www.green-events.co.uk or on the day.

Two August Bank Holiday events are set to attracts thousands of visitors to Bogfest, with live music starting on the Saturday afternoon and continuing on Sunday from around 10am. Music will be in the town on Saturday and then at the Bogfield – and in the town later – on Sunday.

The ‘Chapel' Bogathlon on August 29 is a mini triathlon with a twist. The event comprises a 60-yard swim, two-mile cross country cycle and one mile run over testing, probably wet, terrain. This event is restricted to competitors over the age of 14.

The 40th ‘Chapel’ World Bogsnorkelling Championships take place on August 30 and are expected to attract competitors from around the world, bidding to become the fastest bogsnorkeller over 120 yards.

Returning to more normal territory, from September 16 to 19, Llanwrtyd Wells hosts the Mid Wales Four Day Walking Festival, followed by The Ron Skilton Memorial Half Marathon and 12k races on October 18, with profits going to the MNDA for research into motor neurone disease.

The half marathon has been described by runners as possibly the toughest in the country.

The popular Real Ale Wobble mountain bike rides returns on November 14. With courses for both serious bikers and enthusiastic amateurs, anyone can give the event a go.

Routes across mountains and through forests are waymarked and marshalled, with a check point where refreshments, including non-alcoholic beer, will be available. As bikers cross the finish line, there will be locally brewed real ale awaiting in exchange for beer tokens. Water, barbecue and hot drinks will also be available.

Beer tokens will also be accepted at the Bromsgrove Hall, where bikes will be washed and snacks, hot drinks and Real Ale Wobble merchandise will be on sale.

The Mid Wales Beer Festival runs from November 13 to 22 and The Real Ale Ramble Walks of various distances take place on November 21 and 22.

The year ends on December 31 with The Mari Llwyd Walk to welcome in 2027. A torchlit walk starts and ends at a local pub and entertainment is provided both before and after by a local samba band.