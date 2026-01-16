Llantwit Major Retailer Celebrates 20 Years

Llantwit Major-based Nordic Walk Store is celebrating 20 years of trading in 2026.

Founded in 2006 and headed up by Karen Ingram and Paula Wooding, the specialist Nordic Walking retailer recorded a 28% increase in online sales during 2025. Growth accelerated sharply in the final quarter of the year, with Christmas sales up 66% compared with the same period in 2024.

Specialising solely in Nordic Walking equipment and accessories, Nordic Walk Store has established strategic partnerships with national organisations such as British Nordic Walking, acting as lead sponsor and official pole supplier.

The company also supplies equipment to health organisations, including the NHS in England and Wales, contributing to health-based Nordic Walking rehabilitation and physical activity projects. Demand has increased from customers seeking expert-led guidance, particularly around technique, health benefits and injury rehabilitation.

A key driver of growth has been Nordic Walk Store’s investment in producing its own high-quality educational video content. The business has built a substantial digital audience through its YouTube channel and social media platforms. Its flagship Learn to Nordic Walk in 4 Steps video has now been watched more than 36,000 times, significantly increasing customer engagement and online conversion.

Karen Ingram, Co-Founder of Nordic Walk Store, said:

“Celebrating 20 years of trading is a huge milestone for us. The growth we’ve seen in 2025 reflects not just increased demand, but the success of our decision to invest in education and high-quality digital content. People want to understand how and why Nordic Walking works, and video has been a powerful way to support that.”

She continued:

“The 66% uplift in Christmas sales shows how much customers value trusted advice when purchasing specialist equipment. Our educational videos allow people to learn before they buy, which builds confidence and long-term relationships. In the current market it is no longer enough to just sell poles. An emphasis on value-first marketing builds community and loyalty and ensures people get the most benefit from the equipment they buy.”

Karen added: