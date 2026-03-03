Llanrug Housing Development Granted Planning Permission

Adra housing association has welcomed a decision by Cyngor Gwynedd to approve plans for affordable homes in Llanrug.
The application for 17 affordable homes on land off Ffordd Glanffynnon also included creating a new access for vehicle and an internal road, closing two current agricultural entrances, creating a new entrance to service a sub-station, extension to Ffordd Glanffynnon, as well as landscaping, drainage and other associated works.
The houses will include six three-bedroom houses; five two-bedroom houses; one five-bedroom house; four two-bedroom bungalows and one four-bedroom bungalow.
Huw Evans, Head of Housing Development, said:
“We welcome the Planning Committee's decision to allow the Ffordd Glanffynnon scheme.
“There is so much demand for affordable housing in the Llanrug area, with over 400 families on the social and intermediate housing waiting lists and expressing interest in living in Llanrug, with nearly 50 of them having a local connection and having lived in the village for more than five years.
“We have made a commitment in our Corporate Plan to build up to 800 affordable homes by 2030 that people can be proud of – homes that are of high quality and affordable. This development will contribute towards achieving this ambition.
“We look forward to seeing work start on the site.”