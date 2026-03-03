Llanrug Housing Development Granted Planning Permission

Adra housing association has welcomed a decision by Cyngor Gwynedd to approve plans for affordable homes in Llanrug.

The application for 17 affordable homes on land off Ffordd Glanffynnon also included creating a new access for vehicle and an internal road, closing two current agricultural entrances, creating a new entrance to service a sub-station, extension to Ffordd Glanffynnon, as well as landscaping, drainage and other associated works.

The houses will include six three-bedroom houses; five two-bedroom houses; one five-bedroom house; four two-bedroom bungalows and one four-bedroom bungalow.

Huw Evans, Head of Housing Development, said: