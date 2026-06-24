Llanmoor Homes Starts Work on New 40-Home Development in Aberbargoed

Work has started on a new development of 40 homes in Aberbargoed.

Housebuilder Llanmoor Homes has begun work on the site south of Bedwellty Road earlier than anticipated following the success of its nearby St Sannans Field development, where homes have proved extremely popular with buyers.

The new development, which has not yet been named, will be built on grassland below Y Ffordd Wen. It will provide a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

Infrastructure works began on the site this month, including the installation of site offices and storage facilities. Llanmoor Homes expects to begin construction of the first homes in late autumn, when prices and further details of the development will also be released.

Tim Grey, Sales Director at Llanmoor Homes, said:

“The response to our nearby St Sannans Field development has been outstanding, with homes selling at a pace that exceeded our expectations. As a result, we have been able to bring forward plans for this neighbouring site much sooner than originally anticipated. “The local housing market has remained incredibly resilient despite recent economic challenges, and we have seen unprecedented demand from a wide range of buyers. This includes first-time buyers looking to take their first step onto the property ladder, growing families seeking additional space and existing homeowners wanting to move to homes that better suit their changing needs. “We know there is a strong appetite for high-quality new homes in Aberbargoed and the surrounding area, and this development will help provide more choice for local people. By offering a range of house types and sizes, we hope to create a development that appeals to buyers at different stages of life while supporting the continued growth of the community. “It is always exciting to see work begin on a new development, and we look forward to sharing more details over the coming months as the site progresses.”

The layout of the site has been carefully designed to respond to the ground levels and characteristics of the land. As a result, some of the three-bedroom homes will be built without the usual garages and will in their place have three on-plot parking spaces. For those who might not need a garage for their car, this will enable Llanmoor Homes to offer the relevant plots at a more affordable price point than those with a garage and help make home ownership accessible to a wider range of buyers.

The development will also include landscaped green spaces and play provision.

There will be no affordable housing provision on the development, as Llanmoor Homes has already met the affordable housing requirements set by Caerphilly County Borough Council on its nearby St Sannans Field development.