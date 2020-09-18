Peter Lynn Welcomes New Divorce and Family Law Specialists

Regional law firm Peter Lynn and Partners are pleased to announce the appointment of two new members of staff to their Llanelli team.

Susan Hughes and Karen Carew, both experts in Divorce and Family Law, join the Residential Conveyancing and Wills team who are also based at the Murray Street office.

“We are delighted to welcome Susan and Karen to our team,” said senior partner Peter Lynn, “both Susan and Karen are vastly experienced, and are a great asset to our new West Wales branch.”

With over 21 years of experience, Susan Hughes has a wealth of knowledge in marital finance, child arrangement orders, mediation and more, and is an active member of the Family Mediation Council, Resolution and the Family Law Panel.

“I've been working in the Llanelli area for over 20 years,” said Susan, “so when the opportunity arose to take on a new challenge with Peter Lynn and Partners, it was too good to pass.”

Her breadth of expertise enables Susan to deal with a range of family law matters, and as a qualified mediator, she can offer an alternative approach to divorce and separation.

“When relationships breakdown, emotions can sometimes run high,” said Susan, “and while talking face-to-face may seem like the hardest thing to do, engaging with a trained resolution mediator will help people reach practical solutions on a range of topics that are fair to both parties.”

Joining Susan is Karen Carew, who fulfils the role of legal assistant and mediation coordinator. The duo have been working together for over 15 years, and the strength of their relationship is a great foundation from which to develop the divorce and family law team in West Wales as Partner and Head of Department, Sara Plant explained.

“We offer a range of family-based work from high-level financial arrangements to complex custody, residence and care matters and deal with some of the biggest divorce cases in the region, so to have Susan and Karen on board is a welcome fillip to the department.”

The appointments come at an exciting time for the new office, which officially opened its doors at the end of July and has already got off to a flying start with a surge in demand for their residential conveyancing services in particular.