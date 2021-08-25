Llanelli Business Wins Defence Employer Recognition Award

Human Factors Consulting Firm K Sharp has been awarded a prestigious Silver Award as part of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

The UK Government scheme recognises organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

It’s a fitting award as the Human Factors specialists work heavily in the UK defence sector – advising on several high-profile campaigns for the likes the Ministry of Defence (MOD), the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), and the Defence and security Accelerator (DASA).

Speaking of the recent award, K Sharp Founder and MD, Barry Kirby, says:

“Many of our current and previous employees are veterans and reservists. This in turn gives us amazing insight in our ongoing work at the forefront of innovation in the defence sector. “To achieve Silver, we have proactively demonstrated that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of our recruitment policies. We have also actively ensured that our workforce is aware of our positive policies towards Reservists, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces. “We are one of only 24 companies in Wales that have been selected for the Silver Award, which makes it even more special!”

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Leo Docherty, in making the announcement, adds: