Llandudno Town Centre Homes to be Handed Over

Handover of 77 new homes in Llandudno town centre is due to start in June.

These new homes, which are being built by K&C Construction on behalf of ClwydAlyn and in partnership with Conwy County Borough Council and the Welsh Government, are part of a £12.7 million scheme. The homes consist of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes for families and homes for the over 55s; built as lifetime homes, which are easily adaptable to the changing needs of residents – helping them to live independently for longer.

This development will provide 100% affordable homes for local people, in an area where there is an independently identified shortfall.

Built using greener technologies and innovative designs, these new homes offer maximum energy efficiency. ClwydAlyn’s aim is to help residents tackle rising living costs while minimising the impact which less energy efficient homes can have on people’s health and wellbeing.

All the homes benefit from:

Air source heat pumps hot water cylinders to the apartments

Homes positioned to maximise solar gain and natural daylight

Electric car charging facilities

Built with traditional construction cavity walls and insulations levels to meet Building Regulations standards.

Sourcing materials from local manufacturers and suppliers, keeping carbon footprint low.

John Jones, Development Project Manager at ClwydAlyn, said:

“These homes will make a big difference; helping residents to support the environment while saving energy, environmental resources and money in the long run too. “We are currently commencing ground works at the development with completion planned for a phased handover of the homes between the end of June and late July.”

Conwy’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Stephen Price, said:

“Access to safe, affordable homes is fundamental to the health, wellbeing and resilience of our communities. I was delighted to see how this development in Llandudno has been progressing. I thank all those who have worked hard to make it happen and look forward to revisiting once the site is complete.”

These new homes will meet and exceed the current regulatory standards: Welsh Government Housing Quality Standard, Welsh Government Development Quality Requirements and Welsh Government Beautiful Homes and Spaces Standards.