Llandudno Restaurant Opens its Doors After Major Renovation

A new restaurant has opened in Llandudno following a £500,000 renovation.

The Goat, on the Llandudno promenade, features a brand-new kitchen and its very own wine cellar.

Anthony Lichfield of SB4 Group, the contractor who carried out the renovation project, said:

“We are really pleased with the outcome of the project. The team has worked tirelessly for months, and it's so rewarding to see all of that pay off.”

Shon Morgans, owner of The Goat, said: