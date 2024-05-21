Tourism  |

21 May 2024
Tourism

Llandudno Restaurant Opens its Doors After Major Renovation

A new restaurant has opened in Llandudno following a £500,000 renovation.

The Goat, on the Llandudno promenade, features a brand-new kitchen and its very own wine cellar.

Anthony Lichfield of SB4 Group, the contractor who carried out the renovation project, said:

“We are really pleased with the outcome of the project. The team has worked tirelessly for months, and it's so rewarding to see all of that pay off.”

Shon Morgans, owner of The Goat, said:

“We are excited to finally open our doors and welcome the local community to The Goat. Our team have been able to craft a new and unique dining experience to bring to Llandudno and North Wales. We combine exceptional food, friendly service, and a vibrant atmosphere.”

