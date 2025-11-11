Llandudno Restaurant Appoints New Head Chef

Llandudno restaurant The Goat has appointed award-winning Welsh chef Jason Hughes as head chef.

Hughes worked under the guidance of Gordon Ramsay at London’s Savoy Grill, where he rose to head pastry chef. He has also worked in Paris, was head chef at the renowned Blue Waters in Antigua and held the same role at the Chateau Rhianfa on Anglesey.

To coincide with Hughes’ arrival, the restaurant, situated on Llandudno’s promenade, has unveiled a new seasonal menu.

Hughes, who represented Wales on BBC’s Great British Menu and early in his career won bronze in National Chef of Wales competition, said:

“The Goat is all about celebrating what's right here on our doorstep. “We've got incredible seafood, meat, and vegetables in North Wales, and I just want to give those ingredients the respect they deserve – cooking modern Welsh food with a few classic touches.”

Razvan Tauleanu, the Goat’s general manager, said:

“We're thrilled to welcome our new head chef, Jason. He brings a wealth of experience and I am sure our diners will relish his and his team’s culinary creations.”

He added:

“We also excited with our new seasonal menus that represent the future of dining in Llandudno. Our new culinary direction celebrates both our Welsh heritage and global influences, creating unique experiences for every occasion.”