12 February 2026
North Wales

Llandudno Begins Journey Toward Purple Flag Status

Work is underway to secure Purple Flag status for Llandudno thanks to funding from UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund to improve and future-proof the visitor economy.

Conwy County Borough Council secured the funding and has brought together a new multi‑agency working group to develop the town’s evening and night-time offer.

Representatives from tourism, retail, hospitality, leisure, community groups, North Wales Police and Mostyn Estates are all involved.

Purple Flags, awarded by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), recognise towns and cities that provide a safe, welcoming and varied evening environment between 5pm and 5am.

The Llandudno Purple Flag Working Group has already identified existing strengths including CCTV coverage, active policing, established safety campaigns and a diverse hospitality sector, alongside opportunities to improve accessibility, transport and cultural activity in the early evening.

Cllr Sharon Doleman, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy and Communications, said:

“This is an exciting step for Llandudno. Purple Flag status would shine a spotlight on the town as a vibrant, safe and inclusive place to enjoy an evening. We’re pleased to see so many partners working together to build an evening economy that benefits residents, businesses and visitors alike.

 

“Llandudno’s application represents a long-term commitment to strengthening the town’s evening appeal and supporting its continued growth as a leading coastal destination.”

If successful, Llandudno would become the first Purple Flag town in North Wales, and the proposed zone would be the first in the UK to include a pier.

The next step is to submit the application this spring, with an assessment taking place in the summer.



