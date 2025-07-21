Llais Launches ‘National Conversation’ to Shape the Future of Health and Care in Wales

Citizens' voice body Llais is launching a “national conversation” to reimagine health and social care in Wales.

It says that with services under increasing pressure, The Health and Social Care We Want project will be a national conversation about creating clearer, fairer and more person-centred services.

The project aims to:

Make rights and responsibilities around care clearer.

Help people and services understand what to expect from each other.

Empower everyone — people and professionals — to shape the future of health and social care.

People can get involved through an online survey, by contacting Llais directly, or by joining one of many events and group sessions Llais will be holding across Wales.

Health and social care organisations will also be hosting their own conversations to gather feedback.

Alyson Thomas, Chief Executive of Llais, said:

“Every day, we hear from people who feel lost in the system — waiting in pain, caring without support, or unsure where to turn. “But we also see what’s working: dedicated staff, innovative ideas, and communities coming together. This conversation is about making sure those voices are heard, and shaping a better future.”

The Health and Social Care We Want national conversation will be taking place over the coming months, with engagement activities coming to a close at the end of September. Following this a report containing a summary of the findings will be published, along with a series of recommendations and a proposed framework for making it easier for people to understand their rights and responsibilities.

Professor Medwin Hughes, Chair of Llais, said:

“This is about more than listening, it’s about action. We want to create a system that reflects people’s real needs and priorities. Every voice matters.”

The conversation runs until 30 September 2025, after which Llais will publish a report with key findings, recommendations, and a framework for change.

For more information on how to get involved, visit www.llaiswales.org/wewant