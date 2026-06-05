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5 June 2026
Innovation / Tech

LITELOK Named One of the UK’s Fastest-Growing Companies for a Second Consecutive Year

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LITELOK has once again been named one of the UK's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by The Sunday Times.

The latest accolade reflects another year of strong growth driven by continued demand for the Swansea-based firm's award-winning bike and motorcycle security products and its expanding international reach, it said.

Professor Neil Barron, Founder and CEO of LITELOK, said:

“To be recognised once is a tremendous achievement. To receive this recognition again is a testament to the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and our shared mission to help prevent bike and motorcycle theft. We remain focused on pushing the boundaries of security innovation while continuing to grow sustainably.”

Designed, engineered and manufactured in Britain, LITELOK continues to invest in product development, UK manufacturing, and sustainable operations as it expands its presence around the world.



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