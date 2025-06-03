Line-Up Unveiled for Global Empowerment and Inclusion Summit

The lineup of speakers has been announced for a summit set to be held in Geneva later this month.

The Global Empowerment and Inclusion Summit, due to be held on June 26 at the United Nations Palais de Nations, is being curated by Bernie Davies, founder of Mastering Diversity CIC. It aims to bring together sport, diversity and innovation in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event will be supported by Mastering Diversity CIC’s patrons Edward Watts MBE and Janey Howell, High Sheriff of South Glamorgan 2024-2025.

The summit will open with remarks from Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport and an international sports law expert and human rights advocate, and Paralympian Steve Brown. Helen Phillips MBE, Regional VP Commonwealth Games and President Commonwealth Games Wales, will also be at the event.

Featured speakers and panellists include:

Lady Anne Welsh, CEO of Painless Universal

Duchess Nivin El Gamal of Lamberton, Founder of Duchess Prestige

Mfikela Jean Samuel, COO TechCeFaCos Group, Tedx Speaker, Adviser

Dr Alison Edgar MBE, Entrepreneur Educator & Board Member

Scarlett Allen-Horton, Apprentice Finalist & Sir Alan Sugar's Business Partner

Legal leaders from Hugh James, Thompsons Solicitors, Kenworthys Chambers, Browne Jacobson, and Legal News Wales

Organisations such as Ogi, Latch Childrens’ Charity, GAVO, C-Lash

DEI and entrepreneurship voices including Akmal Hanuk, Cornelia Choe, Joy Macko, Jan Iverson and Melitta Campbell

Cultural influencers and technologists from the USA, UK, and Europe

The Mastering Diversity Youth Advisory Board will lead their own panel on Empowering Youth Through Creative Technologies. They will be supported by Kerrie Gemmill, CEO of Scouts Cymru.

In the lead-up to the Geneva summit, Mastering Diversity CIC will host The Road to the UN – In Pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals on June 17 at Hugh James in Cardiff.