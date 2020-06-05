LIMB-art Pledges Support for the Armed Forces Covenant

An award-winning North Wales company that designs and manufactures high quality prosthetic leg covers has pledged its support to the Armed Forces Covenant.

LIMB-art, established by former Paralympian swimmer and medallist Mark Williams, has become an Armed Forces Covenant supporter.

The covenant represents a promise by the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly.

More than 4,000 organisations including businesses and charities have signed it.

Mark Williams of LIMB-art, based in Conwy, said:

“We are delighted to become an Armed Forces Covenant supporter “As a company we recognise the value that serving personnel, veterans and military families contribute to our country. My father was in the military in The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and was stationed out in Hong Kong. “LIMB-art was born out of an overwhelming desire to help other prosthetic users raise their confidence and be proud of what they have. We now want to do the same for people who serve or have served in the Armed Forces.

The company, which has won numerous awards for its world first injection moulded prosthetic leg covers, recently made a bespoke leg cover for a Royal Engineers soldier.

LIMB-art’s covers are a completely customisable accessory, lightweight and easy to fit and they are suitable for all users of above and below knee prostheses. They combine superior quality material with cutting edge computer aided design and manufacturing technology to provide robust, affordable and cool leg covers.

To learn more about the Armed Forces Covenant and the commitments that LIMB-art has signed up to, visit: www.armedforcescovenant.gov.uk