Lighting Columns Point the Way to Swansea Arena

Giant LED lighting columns equipped with technology to change colour will soon be pointing the way to Swansea Arena for thousands of residents and visitors to the city.

Six of the lighting columns have been installed – three outside the arena and three on the city centre side of the landmark new bridge crossing over Oystermouth Road.

The columns, which each stand 12 metres tall, are part of the city’s £135m Copr Bay phase one district being developed by Swansea Council, with Swansea Arena due to open its doors in March.

Also forming part of Copr Bay phase one is a 1.1-acre coastal park, new apartments, new car parking and spaces for leisure and hospitality businesses.

Worth £17.1m a year to Swansea’s economy, the scheme is being advised by development managers RivingtonHark. Construction is being led by Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd.

The council is also exploring the introduction of other sets of similar lighting columns elsewhere in the city centre to create a lighting trail.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“The new lighting columns both sides of the new bridge over Oystermouth Road will generate even more landmarks in Swansea city centre as part of a scheme that will deliver world-class entertainment and leisure, helping raise our city’s profile throughout the UK and beyond. “The combination of the new lighting columns and the lighting scheme at the bridge means Swansea is set for some spectacular sights in the coming months and years, with this scheme also generating employment and acting as a catalyst for further investment and economic growth. “Given the on-going impact of the pandemic, progress on Copr Bay phase one has been remarkable as we head towards the arena opening its doors in March. Credit should go to all involved for their tireless work on this fantastic project.”

The arena element of Copr Bay phase one is part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal – an investment of up to £1.3bn in nine major programmes and projects across the Swansea Bay City Region.

The new bridge over Oystermouth Road is part-funded by the Welsh Government’s Active Travel fund.