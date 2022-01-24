Lifting of Restrictions Gives the Green Light to the Anglesey Half Marathon

Menai Bridge will play host to the 2022 Jones O Gymru Anglesey Half Marathon and 10k on Sunday 6 March. Back in its usual March spot in the race calendar, Always Aim High Events are excited to see the return of this iconic event which will be in its 11th year.

The event, which is the companies first event of the year was given the green light to go ahead, when the Welsh Government announced last week that from Friday 21 January there will be no limits on those attending outdoor events.

Both races have one of the most incredible start lines in the country – a completely closed road Menai Suspension Bridge. Flowing down through Menai Bridge and along the winding closed roads to Beaumaris, the route has breathtaking views of the Snowdonia National Park and the Menai Straits.

The Jones o Gymru Half Marathon and 10k is perfect for all abilities with hundreds of first-timers, fundraisers and seasoned runners lining up together on the start. Providing the perfect mid-point for any marathon preparation, this beautiful undulating course with stunning scenery is perfect for an early-season personal best.

Returning for 2022 is the hugely popular Rib Ride’s Dragon’s Dash junior race, which will see many young people from across North Wales take part in the one-mile run which also starts on Menai Suspension bridge.

Tim Lloyd, Always Aim High Events Director said:

“We’re incredibly proud to see the Jones O Gymru Anglesey Half and 10k come back to the island for 2022. With so much uncertainty for the past two years, we are so happy to be starting off the season with one of our most popular events. With charities being so hard hit during the pandemic it is also amazing to see people running to raise money for really worthy causes too, all at the most beautiful half marathon in the UK!”

Entries to the 2022 Jones O Gymru Anglesey Half Marathon and 10k are still open with spaces filling up fast. Head over to https://alwaysaimhighevents.com/events/anglesey-half-marathon-and-10k-2022 to find out more and secure your space on the start.