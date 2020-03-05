Lifetime Achievement Award for Transport for Wales Advisor

Chris Gibb, a Strategic Advisor for Transport for Wales, was presented with a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Institution of Railway Operators, Golden Whistle Awards 2020.

The prestigious awards were held in January at the London Marriott Hotel are a celebration of the rail industry, recognising individual and team performances. They recognise those who have gone above and beyond expectations in order to deliver outstanding operational performance.

Chris, whose railway career spans over 38 years, was Managing Director at Wales and West Trains and Managing Director at Wales & Borders Trains up until 2003, when he then joined Virgin Trains and remained for over ten years, ending as Chief Operating Officer.

Since then, he has held Board level appointments including Chair of Southern Rail Network Performance Improvement Board and a Non-Executive Director role with Network Rail.

The presentation of the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ recognises his lifelong dedication to the industry and acknowledges his wealth of knowledge and experience.

Scott Waddington, Chair of Transport for Wales said:

“I’d like to congratulate Chris on winning the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Golden Whistle Awards 2020. It’s a very prestigious award and demonstrates his commitment and dedication to the rail industry in a career of nearly forty years. “At Transport for Wales we are on a journey to transform transport and the fact that we have Chris as a Strategic Advisor provides us with a great depth of industry knowledge and ensures that we are strategically aligned with the industry.”

Chris Gibb, Strategic Advisor for Transport for Wales added: