Life Sciences Hub Wales Welcomes Dr Meinir Jones to Board of Directors

Life Sciences Hub Wales is excited to announce the appointment of Dr Meinir Jones to its Board of Directors, following a public appointments process completed in June 2024, approved by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.

Dr Meinir Jones’ appointment represents a significant enhancement in Life Sciences Hub Wales’ capacity to drive innovation and excellence in healthcare. A Welsh-speaking GP from Swansea, Meinir boasts over 25 years of system-wide clinical experience. Her global career includes nearly five years in Australia, four years in rural and remote practices in the Republic of Ireland, and numerous senior roles across the UK. Her impressive journey includes significant contributions to trauma and emergency medicine, musculoskeletal and sports medicine, and value-based healthcare approaches.

A compassionate and transformational leader, Meinir brings strategic vision and ambition and constant curiosity to exploring innovative and novel approaches to health and care delivery that meet our systems current and projected pressures.

Notable achievements include:

Leading the design and delivery of the GP-led Minor Injury Unit at Prince Phillip Hospital, Llanelli.

Developing Value-Based Health Care education programmes.

Leading the mobilisation of COVID-19 field hospitals in West Wales, ensuring high standards of care for all patients.

Co-leading the Musculoskeletal Clinical Network, which culminated Wales’ first MSK National Conference and the development of the MSK Quality Statement.

Meinir has also served as the Associate Medical Director for Transformation and Value-Based Health Care at Hywel Dda University Health Board since 2017. Her innovative approach, particularly the creation of ‘Teulu Jones’— an avatar family initiative played a key role in the development of Healthier Mid and West Wales Clinical Strategy back in 2018. Using Teulu Jones helped change the conversation with public and staff engagement by focusing on people, families and communities, and not just on hospitals and services.

In her current role as National Clinical Director [Interim] within the newly formed NHS Executive, Meinir provides a ‘first among equals’ approach to clinical leadership across the NHS Executive and oversees 11 new National Strategic Clinical Networks, positioning her seamlessly to bring cutting-edge insights and strategies to Life Sciences Hub Wales.

Dr Meinir Jones, Non-Executive Director, Life Sciences Hub Wales, said:

“I’m over the moon to join Life Sciences Hub Wales and to collaborate with key partners across the health and care sectors. I look forward to strengthening our industry relationships and fostering innovative approaches to support and empower the care for the people of Wales. I believe that our collaborative efforts can help drive significant advancements in healthcare.”

Cari-Anne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer at Life Sciences Hub Wales, welcomed Dr Meinir Jones saying:

“We’re delighted to have Meinir join our board. Her extensive clinical expertise and innovative leadership, both internationally and within the UK, will bring an invaluable perspective that will greatly benefit our organisation and the broader health and social care sectors. Meinir’s strategic vision will enhance our efforts to deliver high quality care, optimise service delivery and foster economic growth.”

With Dr Meinir Jones on the Board, Life Sciences Hub Wales is poised to strengthen its leadership in healthcare innovation, leveraging Meinir’s extensive experience and strategic vision to create a healthier future for the people of Wales.