Life Sciences Hub Wales to Cancel Tomorrow’s Health 2020 Conference

The Tomorrow’s Health 2020 conference, which was due to take place in Venue Cymru, Llandudno, on Wednesday, 25th and Thursday, 26th March has been cancelled.

The decision was taken by the board of Life Sciences Hub Wales in response to the developing situation with Coronavirus and, in particular, to support NHS Wales, social care and industry colleagues who are working to contain it at this time.

“We are grateful to those who serve us through our health and social care services,” said chair, Professor Sir Mansel Aylward CB. “With such a concerted effort being undertaken by NHS Wales to respond to Coronavirus, we didn’t want the conference to distract from these vital activities.”

The Tomorrow’s Health conference is a key part of Life Sciences Hub Wales’ work to bring health and social care professionals, industry and academia colleagues together to drive transformational change within health to improve the services for the people of Wales.

“We have already benefitted from mutually rewarding relationships and highly valued contributions in planning the conference,” said Sir Mansel. “We are committed to building and consolidating these strategic relationships as we work collectively to improve the health of the people in Wales.”

Life Sciences Hub Wales will be contacting delegates and participants by email to inform them of the cancellation. However, if you have any queries, please email [email protected] or call (029) 2046 7030.

For further information about the Tomorrow’s Health conference and future plans, visit www.lshubwales.com