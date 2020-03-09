Life Sciences Hub Wales to Cancel Tomorrow’s Health 2020 Conference

Hwb Gwyddorau Bywyd Cymru i ganslo cynhadledd Iechyd Yfory 2020

The Tomorrow’s Health 2020 conference, which was due to take place in Venue Cymru, Llandudno, on Wednesday, 25th and Thursday, 26th March has been cancelled.

The decision was taken by the board of Life Sciences Hub Wales in response to the developing situation with Coronavirus and, in particular, to support NHS Wales, social care and industry colleagues who are working to contain it at this time.

“We are grateful to those who serve us through our health and social care services,” said chair, Professor Sir Mansel Aylward CB. “With such a concerted effort being undertaken by NHS Wales to respond to Coronavirus, we didn’t want the conference to distract from these vital activities.”

The Tomorrow’s Health conference is a key part of Life Sciences Hub Wales’ work to bring health and social care professionals, industry and academia colleagues together to drive transformational change within health to improve the services for the people of Wales.

“We have already benefitted from mutually rewarding relationships and highly valued contributions in planning the conference,” said Sir Mansel. “We are committed to building and consolidating these strategic relationships as we work collectively to improve the health of the people in Wales.”

Life Sciences Hub Wales will be contacting delegates and participants by email to inform them of the cancellation. However, if you have any queries, please email [email protected] or call (029) 2046 7030.

For further information about the Tomorrow’s Health conference and future plans, visit www.lshubwales.com

Life Sciences Hub Wales is the focal point for the Life Sciences sector in Wales – stimulating innovation, collaboration and investment.

The Hub is the ‘nerve centre’ for the eco-system in Wales, facilitating and encouraging innovation, aligning research with commercialisation, providing access to finance and expertise, and supporting business development in existing organisations.

Bringing together all facets of the network in Wales including academic, business, clinical, government, professional services and funding organisations, the Hub provides a commercially-driven resource for the sector.

The Hub hosts and engages organisations large and small and not only those in Life Sciences but a fully engaged network of professional services providing expertise and support to the sector.

Member organisations and partners benefit from a dedicated venue and a single access point to bespoke facilities, co-ordinated support, networking opportunities, professional advice, exclusive events, and most importantly promotional and funding opportunities.

Business and organisations working at the Hub include those operating in Pharmaceutical, Medical Technology, Biotechnology, Research & Development, Diagnostics, Clinical, Funding, Service & Supply Chain, and Business Support.

Get in touch to find out how your business or organisation can benefit from working with the Hub and discover more about our network of entrepreneurs, academics, SMEs and multinational corporations, and find out more about Wales’ impact on the global Life Sciences eco-system.
 

