Life Sciences Hub Wales Helps 64,000 Patients Access Innovation

Patients in Wales spent more than 1,000 fewer days in hospital and had more than 2,000 fewer clinical visits in 2024-25 thanks to cross-sector collaboration using life science innovations.

Life Sciences Hub Wales’ 2024-25 Annual Report sets out how collaboration is tackling real-world challenges and making a lasting difference to the health, wealth, and wellbeing of Wales and its people, it says.

The hub exists to help propel inspiring life science innovations into frontline use in health and social care across Wales. As a result of their work in 2024-25 there were 1,040 fewer days patients spent in hospital, as well as 2,191 fewer clinical visits.

Their team works to support industry, health and social care organisations, and academic institutions to use new ideas to manage, avert, and prevent poor health.

In 2024-25:

64,606 patients accessed innovation

Patients spent 1,040 fewer days in hospital

2,191 fewer clinical visits

Delivering £3.895 million Welsh Company GVA Growth

Securing £5.046 million in funding

Inducing £2.44 million of investment

Supporting 8 adoption projects

Completing 119 innovation assessments

Crafting 16 market intelligence reports, 28 rapid scan reports, four sector reports and four international reports

Overall, they have delivered a return on investment of £9 for every £1 spent.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said:

“This Report is a testament to the importance of collaborative innovation across life sciences. “Innovation is at the heart of transforming health and social care in Wales, helping us to deliver better outcomes for people. It plays a key role in reducing waiting times, improving access to care, and transforming how we detect and treat diseases like cancer. “Life Sciences Hub Wales continues to be a catalyst for innovation across health and social care, through its dedicated support programmes, projects, and partnerships. Its work is not only enhancing outcomes but is also bolstering our economy.”

Cari-Anne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, Life Sciences Hub Wales, said: