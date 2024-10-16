Life Sciences Hub Wales Benefits 50,000 Patients in 2023-24

The work of Life Sciences Hub Wales has impacted more than 50,000 patients over the past year as well as creating jobs and contributing to the economy.

The hub – which aims to help propel life science innovations into frontline use in health and social care in Wales – has issued its 2023-24 Annual Report.

Impact highlights included in the report are:

51,566 patients gained access to innovative healthcare

£25.4 million in funding proposals submitted

2,290 clinical visits reduced

147 innovation assessments conducted

58 jobs created

£5.5 million in investment secured

£1.7 million in funding obtained

£3.1 million Gross Value Added (GVA) delivered to the economy

1.5 million of value generated for the health and care system.

The Annual Report says that Life Sciences Hub Wales is a vital connector across health, social care, and industry, driving change through innovative projects including:

QuicDNA Project: Recognised at the 2023 MediWales Innovation Awards and Advancing Healthcare Awards, this collaboration is revolutionising lung cancer diagnostics by leveraging liquid biopsy technology to shorten diagnostic pathways and treatment times.

Community Pharmacy System Innovation Fund (CPSIF): Launched in April 2023, this initiative is modernising Wales’ pharmacy systems, with seven suppliers already securing funding to enhance prescription safety, efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens.

Welsh Government’s Tackling Cancer Programme: Launched in 2023, this programme, supported by the Wales Cancer Industry Forum, is focused on improving cancer outcomes nationwide through community-based screenings and AI-powered diagnostic tools

Jeremy Miles MS Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care said:

“Life Sciences Hub Wales continues to go from strength to strength by ensuring innovation is at the heart of health and social care working closely with industry and health and care professionals. “In 2023/24, more than 51,000 patients have benefitted from the work carried out by Life Sciences Hub Wales. Their ability to bring together partnership working has resulted in an improvement in the delivery of key initiatives, including coordinating the QuicDNA project for early cancer detection, managing delivery of the Community Pharmacy System Innovation Fund, and establishing the AI Commission for health and care. Together, these efforts demonstrate our commitment to improving patient outcomes while driving economic growth and job creation, positioning Wales as a leading destination for health and care innovation, ready to meet the unprecedented challenges ahead.”

Sian Morgan, Consultant Clinical Scientist & Laboratory Director, All Wales Medical Genomics Service, said:

“QuicDNA has been set up in Wales due to improvements in genomic technology and is now the only UK NHS laboratory that has implemented this particular test. The QuicDNA project demonstrates outstanding leadership through a truly collaborative project between the NHS, third sector and industry, and Life Sciences Hub Wales has been instrumental with its support and resources in the success that has been achieved.”

Cari-Anne Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, Life Sciences Hub Wales, said: