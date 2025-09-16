Life Sciences Hub Wales Appoints New Head of Marketing and Communications

Life Sciences Hub Wales has to announced the appointment of Elinor Williams as the new Head of Marketing and Communications.

Elinor joins Life Sciences Hub Wales from a distinguished career at Ofcom, bringing a wealth of experience and strong relationships with stakeholders across government, industry, and media to strengthen the Hub's reputation in Wales. Elinor was the face of Ofcom in Wales for many years, representing the organisation in all parts of Wales and in a wide variety of contexts from meetings in village halls to Senedd Committees and media interviews. During her time at Ofcom, she succeeded in nurturing long-term relationships with key partners and stakeholders.

Elinor said she was excited by the opportunity of applying her experience and expertise to the work of Life Sciences Hub Wales.

As Head of Marketing and Communications, Elinor will lead the team in promoting innovation through storytelling and creative strategies to ensure Life Sciences Hub Wales’ impact and benefits are widely recognised.

In a recent interview on BBC Radio Cymru Dros Frecwast , Elinor highlighted the importance of nurturing long-term relationships with stakeholders and the significant impact of Ofcom’s work in Wales. Elinor has led key programmes of work for Ofcom in Wales, including the Review of Public Service Media, the implementation of the Online Safety Act, initiatives to improve connectivity in rural parts of Wales, and ensuring Ofcom’s compliance with its Welsh Language standards.

Elinor Williams, Head of Marketing and Communications, said:

“I’m thrilled to join Life Sciences Hub Wales. I very much see our work as improving the lives of patients through facilitating innovation in health and social care whilst promoting economic growth. I’m excited to be part of that and bring my creativity and commitment to the role. “I’ve been fortunate to work with many knowledgeable and exceptional people at Ofcom, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Life Sciences Hub Wales, NHS and other partners. Promoting innovation in healthcare is vitally important in Wales and that can best be achieved by working collaboratively and nurturing relationships based on trust.”

Rhodri Griffiths, Innovation and Adoption Director, Life Sciences Hub Wales, said: