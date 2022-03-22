Life is Better for Helping Hands at Mamhilad

Helping Hands, one of the largest providers of live-in and domiciliary care in the UK, has opened a new branch at Mamhilad Park Estate near Pontypool.

With more than 200 branches throughout the UK including Caldicot, Cardiff and Swansea in Wales, Helping Hands directly employs more than 3,500 fully trained carers, including clinical carers and dementia specialists, to provide person-centred care at home.

Fully regulated in Wales by Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) and by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in England, Helping Hands offers bespoke live-in, visiting and respite care to support safety and independence to more than 40,000 families across Wales and England. With a background in care and dental practice management, Rebekah Seymour, has been appointed as the manager of the new branch at Mamhilad. She will have responsibility for leading a team of locally recruited carers to deliver 400 hours of care a week.

Rebekah said:

There is no doubt that, with a helping hand, life is better at home. We’re here to support people in a way which promotes independence, ensures dignity and aids emotional well-being. The success of our branches in Caldicot, Cardiff and Swansea means that we knew there would be strong demand for our services in Gwent hence our decision to locate the new branch at Mamhilad. It’s a great central location that is easily accessible for Newport, Cwmbran, Abergavenny and the Heads of the Valley area. We’ve been made to feel so welcome as we scale-up ready to support local families who need a helping hand.

Peter Downes of Johnsey Estates, owners of Mamhilad Park Estate, said: