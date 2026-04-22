Lexus Wrexham Open Tennis Tournament Hailed for ‘Wider Business Benefits’

A North Wales law firm has celebrated the success of a business leaders' breakfast held ahead of a major international tennis tournament.

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, based in Conwy, sponsored the breakfast along with Ramada Plaza Hotel Wrexham, which was held in partnership with the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce as part of the build-up to the Lexus Wrexham Open.

The session brought together a wide range of organisations from across North Wales, Mid Wales and beyond, including representatives from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), BBC Sport, Wrexham Council and a variety of businesses spanning media, hospitality and sport.

The event explored how the high-profile tournament is helping to raise the region’s profile and create new commercial opportunities, while encouraging collaboration between businesses.

Amanda Jones, marketing director of Lanyon Bowdler, said the event had exceeded expectations.

She said:

“The launch event for the Lexus Wrexham Open was a valuable opportunity to bring together business leaders from across the region and hear first-hand how the tournament is putting Wales firmly on the international stage. “It was also inspiring to see the level of ambition and collaboration in the room, with so many organisations keen to make the most of the opportunities such a prestigious event brings. “As a firm with strong roots across North Wales, Mid Wales and Shropshire, we are proud to play our part in supporting both the tournament and the wider business community around it.”

Lanyon Bowdler is once again backing the Lexus Wrexham Open, which returns on October 18, following the success of last year’s event.

Amanda added: