sbarc | spark, located on the Cardiff Innovation Campus at Maindy Park, will be the front door to innovation at Cardiff University.

The upcoming seven-storey facility will house Cardiff [email protected], a new venture, providing cutting-edge lettable facilities that will help businesses, researchers and students work across disciplines and with partners to influence policy and build enterprises that create products, spinouts, start-ups, and social enterprises.

sbarc | spark will showcase lettable Wet Lab space with fitted units available from 215sq.ft to 678sq.ft. Labs will include drainage sinks and separate write-up areas with desks, chairs, and appropriate storage. Also available, to help keep costs to a minimum, will be the option to access a shared, chemical resistant fume cupboard if a full lab space is not required. There will also be access available to freezers with -80°C capability.

These spaces provide the ideal space to support biotech and scientific research organisations whose needs are often overlooked in South Wales. By co-locating our lab, office, and conferencing space, we offer tenants something otherwise not catered for in South Wales and allows us to attract businesses with multiple requirements

Cardiff [email protected] will also feature competitively priced office and co-working space, with units available in sizes ranging from 226sq.ft to 1163 sq. ft with corresponding, flexible capacities of three persons to a maximum of 18 persons. The units will be fully furnished with desks, chairs, and storage to suit the occupancy level selected.

The offices and labs are fully serviced – including cleaning, security, and reception services, along with 24/7 key card access. All will have access to a dedicated tea point kitchen area on each floor with complimentary tea and coffee as well as an onsite café from a local independent provider.

Coming Winter 2021, Come join us.