Leisure Trust Becomes First Operator in Wales to Achieve Swim Wales Gold Accreditation

Freedom Leisure, the charitable and not-for-profit leisure trust that manages 29 leisure centres across Wales, has become the first leisure operator in Wales to receive Gold Accreditation by Swim Wales for its learn to swim programme in Swansea.

The Swim Wales Gold Accreditation is the highest quality mark for any leisure operator delivering a Learn to Swim Wales programme in Wales, recognising excellence in best practice.

It demonstrates that an organisation is at the forefront of governance, sustainability and effectiveness in delivering outstanding swimming education, going beyond basic industry standards and safeguarding guidelines.

Providers with Gold Accreditation are known for delivering a high-quality learning experience and aligning with Swim Wales' vision of “aquatics for everyone for life”.

Freedom Leisure manages the leisure centres in Swansea on behalf of the city council and has 4,000 swimmers on its Swim Wales Learn to Swim programme with a highly skilled team of swimming teachers teaching both children and adults the ‘life skill’ of swimming.

Ivan Horsfall Turner, Freedom Leisure’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are delighted to have been Gold Accredited by Swim Wales for our Learn to Swim programme and extremely proud to be the first leisure operator in Wales to have achieved this accolade. “Having a strong partnership with Swim Wales enables us to provide children and adults with a fantastic experience, supporting their growth in confidence with a life skill which results in enjoyment, safety and aquatic fun in the water particularly in our coastal areas such as in Swansea.”

Fergus Feeney, Chief Executive Officer, Swim Wales, said:

“Swim Wales is delighted to award the Gold Accreditation to our aquatic partners Freedom Leisure in Swansea, the first time this distinction has been awarded to any leisure operator in Wales. This achievement demonstrates a sustained commitment to excellence in swimming education, ensuring that children and adults across Swansea have access to the highest standard of opportunities to acquire a vital life skill. Freedom Leisure’s dedication to delivering safe and enjoyable aquatic experiences is fully aligned with our vision of ‘Aquatics for Everyone, for Life.' and we look forward to building on our strong relationship.”

Hanna Guise, Swim Wales Learn to Swim Manager, said:

“By becoming the first leisure operator to earn Learn to Swim Wales Gold Accreditation, Freedom Leisure in Swansea are a leading example of how a Learn to Swim Wales provider should be operating. Throughout the assessment period they have shown just how committed they are to providing their learners with the highest quality learn to swim offer. Freedom Leisure has been rewarded with Gold Accreditation for their fantastic work in Swansea and they continue to strive to evolve their programme to provide the best possible learn to swim environment for their customers and workforce. We hope this sets an example and standard that other providers will aspire to and achieve.”

Cllr Andrew Stevens, Cabinet Member for Environment & Infrastructure, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement that reflects the quality, dedication and passion of the team, who are helping thousands of local children and adults develop the vital life skill of swimming. “It’s reassuring to know that our leisure centres – run on behalf of the council by Freedom Leisure – are providing such high-quality tuition that is recognised nationally. “This award highlights the strength of our partnership with Freedom Leisure and shows how, together, we are delivering opportunities that benefit residents of all ages across our communities.”