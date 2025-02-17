Legat Owen Secures Bakery Giant for Ruthin Site

A former car showroom in North Wales is set to become a Greggs bakery.

Acting on behalf of a private client, commercial agent Legat Owen secured the bakery for the site at Lon Parcwr, Ruthin in an off-market deal.

The 0.3 acre site, comprising a 2,442 sq ft building, will shortly be converted to become a bakery. Greggs plc have signed a 10 year lease on the prominent unit, which will include customer seating and a 20 space car park.

Mark Diaper, Director, Legat Owen, said:

“Securing a high-profile tenant such as Greggs for this unit will make great use of this prominent site and benefit the local area. The off-market deal was completed quickly, securing the long-term future of the site and allowing for the tenant to submit their planning application for the use of the property.”

Anna Douglas, Greggs plc, said:

“The site aligns perfectly with our goals for expanding in North Wales, being near local amenities and a thriving industrial area.” “Fit out has commenced with a target for a Spring 2025 opening.”

Huw Thomas, Cooke & Arkwright representing Greggs, said: