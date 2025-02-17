Legat Owen Secures Bakery Giant for Ruthin Site

A former car showroom in North Wales is set to become a Greggs bakery.
Acting on behalf of a private client, commercial agent Legat Owen secured the bakery for the site at Lon Parcwr, Ruthin in an off-market deal.
The 0.3 acre site, comprising a 2,442 sq ft building, will shortly be converted to become a bakery. Greggs plc have signed a 10 year lease on the prominent unit, which will include customer seating and a 20 space car park.
Mark Diaper, Director, Legat Owen, said:
“Securing a high-profile tenant such as Greggs for this unit will make great use of this prominent site and benefit the local area. The off-market deal was completed quickly, securing the long-term future of the site and allowing for the tenant to submit their planning application for the use of the property.”
Anna Douglas, Greggs plc, said:
“The site aligns perfectly with our goals for expanding in North Wales, being near local amenities and a thriving industrial area.”
“Fit out has commenced with a target for a Spring 2025 opening.”
Huw Thomas, Cooke & Arkwright representing Greggs, said:
“Greggs are keen to secure additional new locations throughout North Wales to add to the recent new sites which we have acquired at Ruthin, Caernarfon, Prestatyn Retail Park, the Menai Centre in Bangor, Caernarfon Road in Bangor, and Wrexham.
“We are under offer on a handful of other sites and continue to look for new locations on busy high streets, retail parks, roadside, business parks and industrial estates, as part of Greggs plc’s UK wide expansion drive to open over 145 new locations in 2025. The site in Ruthin was identified as an ideal location for a drive-to format.”