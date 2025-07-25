Legal Partnership to Help Hospitality Sector Reassess Covid Claims

Law firm Hugh James has partnered with UKHospitality to help its members access legal advice around Covid-related business interruption policies.

The Cardiff-headquartered firm has already secured multiple victories for policyholders – rulings it describes as “landmark” – and which it says open the door to reassessment for many businesses.

It describes the hospitality and leisure sectors as among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with thousands of businesses faced with long closures, staff furloughs, and “devastating” losses.

Many were unable to claim on their business interruption insurance policies, but Hugh James says the rulings it has won to date mean that if a business’ claim was previously denied, or never made at all, there may still be a strong case for compensation.

The legal limitation period to bring claims is March 2026, but Hugh James will be closing its intake on 23 February 2026 to ensure every client’s case can be properly assessed and progressed in time.

The rulings Hugh James has worked on include:

A High Court victory for a Michelin-starred Welsh restaurant, setting a precedent for businesses affected by closure and access restrictions.

A £7.5 million arbitration win for hair and beauty salons across the UK under the ‘Salon Gold’ policy.

A Court of Appeal judgment which clarified insurer obligations and opened the door for thousands of previously unsuccessful claims to be reassessed.

The firm said:

“We’ve supported hundreds of clients across the hospitality and leisure sectors, from independent bars and pubs to national hotel chains and franchise gyms. Our success has come from detailed policy analysis, proactive litigation, and a deep understanding of sector-specific challenges.”

A spokesperson for Why Not Bar, Cardiff, said: