Legal Insights Series Launched for Start-Up and Growth Businesses

Commercial law firm Darwin Gray and Business News Wales are collaborating to deliver a series of legal insights for start-up and growth businesses looking to both survive and thrive past the pandemic.

Following a ‘Start-Up Roadmap’, Darwin Gray will provide legal insights for start-up and growth businesses, including getting the right contracts in place, best HR practice, protecting intellectual property and dealing with GDPR. These insights will help business owners protect their business and maximise opportunities.

Stephen Thompson, Managing Partner at Darwin Gray said:

“We work closely with many start-up and growth businesses at Darwin Gray. We’re delighted to be collaborating with Business News Wales to offer what will hopefully be valuable insights at this uncertain time. “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted millions of businesses in one way or another. The true impact will not be known for some time, however for many start-up and growth businesses, this a crucial time to make important decisions in order to survive and thrive following the crisis.”

Mark Powney, Managing Director and Editor of Business News Wales said: