Legal & General Invests £7 million in Refurbishment of its Cardiff office

Legal & General is investing £7 million in further refurbishment of its landmark Hodge House office building in Cardiff city centre.

Last year it completed a comprehensive £10 million refurbishment and re-branding to bring the 110,000 sq ft, eight-storey Grade II listed office building in Cardiff city centre into the 21st century. Now it is to create a remodelled reception together with a business lounge, and carry out the comprehensive refurbishment of the ground, first and second floors. Work is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

As with the first phase, architects Stride Treglown have been commissioned to design and deliver the transformation, with the works undertaken by Paramount Interiors.

AI imaging specialist Intelligent Ultrasound and fintech company Currencycloud have taken leases in the building, which is the first in Wales to achieve a Wired Certified Gold rating for its digital connectivity and infrastructure.

Knight Frank and Fletcher Morgan are joint letting agents for Hodge House.

Olivia Wood, Hodge House fund manager for Legal & General, said:

“The successful first phase of redevelopment delivered fantastic modern space in a character building and this next phase is a real endorsement of Legal and General’s belief in Cardiff, and indeed the office sector as a whole. “It will deliver further high quality, flexible space in an excellent location that office workers can travel to, and work in, safely. Hodge House has a superb central location opposite the Stadium and – with all the amenities of central Cardiff at hand – it is a very attractive proposition.”

Richard Jones, owner and managing director of Paramount Interiors, said:

“Following the successful completion of the refurbishment of Hodge House last year, we are delighted to be working with the project team again on the second phase of works. The aim of phase one was to celebrate the character of the historic building through a sensitive defurbishment, and with the second phase, shared communal space and modern amenities will further enhance user experience and encourage occupiers to meet, collaborate, unwind and relax.”

Hodge House was constructed in 1915 for the Co-operative Wholesale Society on a prominent St Mary Street plot that was previously the site of the Old Town Hall. The building was originally divided into a range of retail departments, joint packing warehouse and a meat smokehouse.

Following extensions, war damage repairs and the addition of two mansard storeys, it eventually became the headquarters of its namesake, Julian Hodge Bank. More recently it housed the Slaters Menswear retail store before the upper floors were converted completely to office accommodation.