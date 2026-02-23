Leekes Llantrisant Unveils Next Phase of £10m Investment

The Leekes Group is launching two new departments across 30,000 sq ft at its flagship Llantrisant store in the latest phase of its £10 million investment programme.

The new homestyling department brings together accessories including lighting, cookware and tableware, bathroom accessories, furnishings and textiles with expanded ranges from leading brands including Joseph Joseph, Le Creuset and Simplehuman.

The clothing department will offer more than 20 concessions under one roof, with Nougat London and Raging Bull among those joining the existing roster which includes Craghoppers & Regatta, Weird Fish, Goose Island and Apricot. Footwear is being added to the product mix for the first time in April with the arrival of Pavers.

This launch reopens almost a quarter of the store’s 125,000 footprint after 10 months, with brand-new flooring and a new roof. It follows the recent refurbishment of the Llantrisant store’s furniture studio, the largest in Wales and the south west of England.

Leekes Retail employs 500 people across five stores located in south Wales, the south west of England and the Midlands.

This latest investment, says managing director, Emma Leeke, reaffirms the family-owned Welsh business’s commitment to both the local area as well as the customer experience and will support the store’s 85 jobs.