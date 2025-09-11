LED Upgrade Cuts Energy Costs at Rhyl Workshops

Work has taken place to lower long term energy costs at part of a Rhyl workshop complex.

Denbighshire County Council’s Energy team is continuing work to drive down energy usage and lower long-term costs at council-owned buildings.

Managing projects across a range of county buildings such as schools and leisure centre, the team is working to improve building energy efficiency and reduce emissions a part of the council’s drive to reduce its carbon footprint after declaring a Climate and Nature Emergency during 2019.

The Energy team has completed a project to upgrade the lighting at Rhyl’s Pinfold Workshops (Section A) to LEDs.

LED lighting supports better efficiency by using less energy than conventional bulbs, lowering carbon emissions. This lighting system also has a longer lifespan, which means fewer replacements, savings costs alongside less energy use.

Cost savings annually from this completed work is over £2,000, over 9000 KWh saved each year, alongside 2.68tons of carbon savings.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: